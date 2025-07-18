South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 10 per cent rise in profit to ₹322 crore during the first quarter.

The Kerala-based bank had a net profit of ₹294 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹2,984 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹2,736 crore in the same of FY25, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹2,362 crore as compared to ₹2,314 crore in June quarter FY25.

During the period, operating profit of the bank rose to ₹672 crore as compared to ₹508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.