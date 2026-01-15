The decline was triggered by ₹35.4 crore provision linked to the implementation of new labour codes. The company said that the new codes have resulted in a material increase in provision for employee benefits on account of recognition of past service costs.

"Based on the requirement of new labour codes and relevant accounting standards, the group has assessed and accounted for the estimated incremental impact of ₹35.4 crore as an exceptional item in the consolidated statement of profit and loss for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," the company said in a BSE filing.

LTTS' revenue from operations, however, jumped 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,923.5 crore from ₹2,653 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, it decreased marginally by 1.8 per cent from ₹2,979.5 crore.

"We sustained the momentum in large deal wins, delivering an average total contract value of ~$200 million for five consecutive quarters. The Sustainability segment continued to grow double-digit on a Y-o-Y basis while mobility is seeing a turnaround," said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director at L&T Technology Services Limited.