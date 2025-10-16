LTIMindtree Q2 profit up 10%, revenue rises on BFSI, manufacturing push

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
Mid-tier IT services company LTIMindtree reported a 10.4 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,812 million for the second quarter, while revenue was up 10.2 per cent to Rs 103,943 million.
Strong performance across business segments
On a constant currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue rose 4.4 per cent. Operating margin increased by 40 basis points to 15.9 per cent.
“Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director.
BFSI and manufacturing lead growth
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)—which contributes more than a third of total revenue—grew 6.5 per cent, while manufacturing was up 12.7 per cent. Technology, media, and communications declined 6.3 per cent.
All geographies performed well, with North America and Europe up 3.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively.
Large deals boost order book
The company bagged several large deals this fiscal, helping offset the tight spending environment. It secured a contract worth about Rs 792 crore from India’s Income Tax Department for the PAN 2.0 project. It also won a $450-million deal with an agribusiness client for seven years to implement an AI-powered operating model covering application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services.
Last week, it won another deal from a media and entertainment company worth $580 million.
Mid-tier IT firms gain from cost-focused deals
IT services providers are currently benefiting from mid- and large-sized cost-takeout and efficiency improvement deals as clients curb discretionary spending. Customers are prioritising savings and efficiency over new-age technology investments.
Mid-tier companies like LTIMindtree are well-positioned in this environment, as they tend to be more aggressive in pursuing deals at margins that larger peers may find challenging.
Hiring momentum steady; attrition stable
The company added 2,558 employees during the quarter, taking its total headcount to 86,447 as of September 30. Attrition stood at 14.5 per cent, slightly higher than 14.4 per cent in the previous quarter.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.