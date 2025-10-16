Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LTIMindtree Q2 profit up 10%, revenue rises on BFSI, manufacturing push

LTIMindtree Q2 profit up 10%, revenue rises on BFSI, manufacturing push

LTIMindtree's Q2FY26 profit rose 10.4% to Rs 1,381 crore and revenue grew 10.2% to Rs 10,394 crore, driven by BFSI and manufacturing segments and strong large deal wins

LTIMindtree
On a constant currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue rose 4.4 per cent. Operating margin increased by 40 basis points to 15.9 per cent.
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mid-tier IT services company LTIMindtree reported a 10.4 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,812 million for the second quarter, while revenue was up 10.2 per cent to Rs 103,943 million.
 
Strong performance across business segments
 
On a constant currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue rose 4.4 per cent. Operating margin increased by 40 basis points to 15.9 per cent.
 
“Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director.
 
BFSI and manufacturing lead growth
 
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)—which contributes more than a third of total revenue—grew 6.5 per cent, while manufacturing was up 12.7 per cent. Technology, media, and communications declined 6.3 per cent.
 
All geographies performed well, with North America and Europe up 3.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively.
 
Large deals boost order book
 
The company bagged several large deals this fiscal, helping offset the tight spending environment. It secured a contract worth about Rs 792 crore from India’s Income Tax Department for the PAN 2.0 project. It also won a $450-million deal with an agribusiness client for seven years to implement an AI-powered operating model covering application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services.
 
Last week, it won another deal from a media and entertainment company worth $580 million.
 
Mid-tier IT firms gain from cost-focused deals
 
IT services providers are currently benefiting from mid- and large-sized cost-takeout and efficiency improvement deals as clients curb discretionary spending. Customers are prioritising savings and efficiency over new-age technology investments.
 
Mid-tier companies like LTIMindtree are well-positioned in this environment, as they tend to be more aggressive in pursuing deals at margins that larger peers may find challenging.
 
Hiring momentum steady; attrition stable
 
The company added 2,558 employees during the quarter, taking its total headcount to 86,447 as of September 30. Attrition stood at 14.5 per cent, slightly higher than 14.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys Q2 profit rises 13% to ₹7,364 cr as large deals boost outlook

Wipro Q2 net profit up 1%, revenue rises 1.7% on large deal wins

Nestle India Q2 profit falls 17%, revenue up 10.6% on strong volumes

Indian Bank profit rises 11% to Rs 3,108 cr in Q2, asset quality improves

Arkade Developers Q2 results: Net profit increases 6% to ₹45.8 crore

Topics :LTIMindtreeIT servicesQ2 results

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story