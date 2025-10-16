LTIMindtree Q2 profit up 10%, revenue rises on BFSI, manufacturing push

Mid-tier IT services company LTIMindtree reported a 10.4 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,812 million for the second quarter, while revenue was up 10.2 per cent to Rs 103,943 million.

Strong performance across business segments

On a constant currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue rose 4.4 per cent. Operating margin increased by 40 basis points to 15.9 per cent.

“Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director.

BFSI and manufacturing lead growth Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)—which contributes more than a third of total revenue—grew 6.5 per cent, while manufacturing was up 12.7 per cent. Technology, media, and communications declined 6.3 per cent. All geographies performed well, with North America and Europe up 3.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively. Large deals boost order book The company bagged several large deals this fiscal, helping offset the tight spending environment. It secured a contract worth about Rs 792 crore from India’s Income Tax Department for the PAN 2.0 project. It also won a $450-million deal with an agribusiness client for seven years to implement an AI-powered operating model covering application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services.