Arkade Developers Q2 results: Net profit increases 6% to ₹45.8 crore

Total income rose to Rs 264.82 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 203.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has delivered over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional 2 million square feet currently under construction.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.80 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 43.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 264.82 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 203.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has delivered over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional 2 million square feet currently under construction.

Topics :Q2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

