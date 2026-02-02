Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts ₹109 crore in profit for Q3 FY26

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported a profit (attributable to owners of the parent) of ₹108.88 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q3 FY26), against a loss of ₹22.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company, on Monday, said that the profit is on the back of higher residential revenues due to three residential project completions and increased income from its Integrated Cities & Industrial Clusters (IC&IC) business. Revenues are recognised on the basis of the project completion method.

Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “We are thrilled to announce a strong quarterly result. On the residential side, we had three project completions that contributed to our profit after tax (PAT). We have a strong pipeline of residential launches leading into FY27. On the IC&IC side, we are seeing healthy demand for high-quality industrial plots in our industrial parks.”

The company’s overall revenue (from operations) for the quarter under review stood at ₹459.16 crore, up 174.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues from its IC&IC business stood at ₹134 crore, up 91.42 per cent YoY, as the company leased a total area of 17.9 acres. Mahindra’s total expenses for the quarter surged by 117.44 per cent YoY to ₹436.81 crore, mainly driven by an increase in construction expenses incurred. The Mumbai-based firm recognised an exceptional item of ₹25.83 crore due to the new Labour Codes and the acquisition of the remaining 25.65 per cent equity stake in Mahindra Homes Private Ltd., increasing its total shareholding to 100 per cent.

Mahindra’s residential pre-sales for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹572 crore, with a saleable area of 0.6 million square feet (msf), up 71.25 per cent YoY. Its gross development value additions in Q3 FY26 were ₹1,010 crore. For the first nine months of FY26 (9M FY26), Mahindra’s profit stood at ₹208.02 crore against a loss of ₹23.79 crore in 9M FY25, driven by residential completions and healthy industrial leasing. The company’s revenue during the same period stood at ₹508.69 crore, up 40.12 per cent YoY. The company’s 9M FY26 residential pre-sales stood at ₹1,773 crore (saleable area of 2.35 msf), up marginally by 1.37 per cent YoY. Its residential collections for the same period stood at ₹1,472 crore, up 7.83 per cent YoY. In its IC&IC business, Mahindra leased 53.5 acres of land and recognised revenue of ₹352 crore, up 23.94 per cent YoY.