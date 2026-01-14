Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹641 crore on higher AUM

HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the December quarter, aided by higher assets under management and steady growth in equity-oriented funds

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,074 crore during the quarter. | Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:21 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 641 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, driven by higher assets under management and sustained growth in equity-oriented funds. 
Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,074 crore during the quarter. 
Average quarterly assets under management (QAAUM) increased to Rs 9.25 trillion from Rs 7.87 trillion in the year-ago period, translating into an 11.4 per cent market share in the domestic mutual fund industry. The fund house also commands a higher 13 per cent market share in actively managed equity-oriented funds. 
Its asset mix remained skewed towards the more profitable equities segment, with an equity-to-non-equity QAAUM ratio of 65:35, compared with the industry average of 56:44.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

