IndiGo Q1FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 crore, revenue up 5%

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,176.3 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), marking a 20.25 per cent decline from ₹2,728.8 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell 29.06 per cent from ₹3,067.5 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY25).

Revenue from operations stood at ₹20,496.3 crore in Q1FY26, up 4.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹19,570.7 crore. However, it was down 7.47 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹22,151.9 crore in the March quarter.

“The June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector. Despite these industry-wide disruptions, we reported a net profit of ₹2,176.3 crore with a net profit margin of around 11 per cent for the quarter ended June 2025. While the revenue environment saw moderation, demand for air travel held strong as we served more than 31 million passengers during the quarter, reflecting a growth of around 12 per cent Y-o-Y,” said Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of InterGlobe Aviation.

ALSO READ: Singapore tourism board partners with IndiGo to boost India travel Total expenses in Q1FY26 rose 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,231.9 crore, up from ₹17,444.9 crore. Sequentially, expenses declined 3.5 per cent from ₹19,928.1 crore in Q4FY25. IndiGo increased its capacity by 16.4 per cent to 42.3 billion available seat kilometres (ASKs) and carried 31 million passengers during the quarter, marking an 11.6 per cent rise from the year-ago period. However, the average fare per kilometre (yield) declined by 5 per cent to ₹4.98, while the load factor — the percentage of seats filled — dropped by 2.1 percentage points to 84.6 per cent, indicating pressure on both pricing and seat occupancy, the company said in a BSE filing.

Fuel costs provided some relief, with fuel cost per available seat kilometre (Cask) decreasing by 21.9 per cent to ₹1.38. However, Cask excluding fuel rose 2.5 per cent to ₹2.93. The airline reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring or rent costs (Ebitdar) of ₹5,738.6 crore, with a margin of 28 per cent — slightly down from ₹5,811.1 crore and a 29.7 per cent margin in Q1FY25. As of June 30, IndiGo had a fleet of 416 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 91 domestic and 41 international destinations. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed at ₹5,721.10 each on the BSE on Wednesday.