Q1 results today: BHEL, Jindal Stainless, Fortis, among 161 firms on Aug 6

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 6
- 7NR Retail Ltd
- A-1 Ltd
- Advance Lifestyles Ltd
- Afcom Holdings Ltd
- Alufluoride Ltd
- Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
- Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
- Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
- Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
- Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
- Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
- Bayer CropScience Ltd
- Bharat Forge Ltd
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
- BLB Ltd
- Bloom Industries Ltd
- Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
- Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
- Blue Star Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- BWL Ltd
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
- Chase Bright Steel Ltd
- Checkpoint Trends Ltd
- Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
- Cheviot Company Ltd-$
- Continental Controls Ltd
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
- Divis Laboratories Ltd
- Dynamic Industries Ltd-$
- EID Parry India Ltd
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd
- Emerald Leisures Ltd
- Escorp Asset Management Ltd
- Euro Leder Fashion Ltd
- Forbes & Company Ltd
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd
- Gayatri Sugars Ltd
- GeeCee Ventures Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd
- Gopal Snacks Ltd
- GPT Healthcare Ltd
- GTL Ltd
- Harsha Engineers International Ltd
- Hawkins Cookers Ltd
- HCL Infosystems Ltd
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
- Hindoostan Mills Ltd
- Hindustan Motors Ltd
- H S India Ltd
- Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
- IITL Projects Ltd
- Indian Infotech & Software Ltd
- Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
- Integra Switchgear Ltd
- IRCON International Ltd
- Ironwood Education Ltd
- ISL Consulting Ltd
- Jayabharat Credit Ltd-$
- Jindal Stainless Ltd
- Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
- Kaira Can Company Ltd
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Liberty Shoes Ltd
- Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
- Linc Ltd-$
- Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
- Lumax Industries Ltd
- Lykis Ltd
- Mahan Industries Ltd
- McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd
- Mac Charles India Ltd
- Mega Corporation Ltd
- Megastar Foods Ltd
- Miven Machine Tools Ltd
- MM Forgings Ltd-$
- MM Rubber Company Ltd
- Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
- Morepen Laboratories Ltd
- Morganite Crucible India Ltd
- Narmada Agrobase Ltd
- Nandan Denim Ltd
- NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
- Nila Spaces Ltd
- Nile Ltd
- Nutech Global Ltd
- Nutricircle Ltd
- PAE Ltd
- Pankaj Polymers Ltd
- Peninsula Land Ltd
- Permanent Magnets Ltd
- Power Finance Corporation Ltd
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- Pioneer Investcorp Ltd
- Polychem Ltd
- Precision Electronics Ltd
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
- Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
- PVR Inox Ltd
- Rain Industries Ltd
- Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd
- Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
- RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltd
- Ravindra Energy Ltd
- RITES Ltd
- Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
- Rajnish Retail Ltd
- Sambhaav Media Ltd
- Sanghvi Movers Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Sea TV Network Ltd
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- Shentracon Chemicals Ltd
- Shetron Ltd
- Sigma Solve Ltd
- Simplex Realty Ltd
- SKF India Ltd
- Skyline Millars Ltd
- SNL Bearings Ltd
- Sula Vineyards Ltd
- Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
- Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
- Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
- Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
- Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
- Tacent Projects Ltd
- Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
- TCFC Finance Ltd
- TCI Finance Ltd
- TCI Industries Ltd
- TD Power Systems Ltd
- Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
- Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
- Trent Ltd
- Ultracab (India) Ltd
- Universal Autofoundry Ltd
- Univa Foods Ltd
- Unjha Formulations Ltd
- UNO Minda Ltd-$
- Viksit Engineering Ltd
- VIP Clothing Ltd
- VIP Industries Ltd-$
- Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- VR Woodart Ltd
- Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
- Welspun Enterprises Ltd
- Windsor Machines Ltd
- Welcast Steels Ltd
