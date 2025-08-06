Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: BHEL, Jindal Stainless, Fortis, among 161 firms on Aug 6

Q1 results today: BHEL, Jindal Stainless, Fortis, among 161 firms on Aug 6

Q1 FY26 company results, August 6: Bayer CropScience, Cera Sanitaryware, EID Parry India, Godrej Agrovet, and Pidilite are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

National stock exchange, NSE
Investors will also be closely watching the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision later today | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, and Datamatics Global are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HUDCO, IRCON, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sula Vineyards, VIP Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Welspun Enterprises.

Adani Ports Q1 results highlights

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port operator, posted a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,315 crore for the June quarter, supported by robust growth in its logistics and marine businesses, along with higher cargo throughput. 
  Cargo volumes rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 121 million tonnes (mt) in Q1FY26, up from 109 mt a year ago. The increase was driven by a 19 per cent rise in container cargo and new operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and a new export berth at Dhamra port.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations surged 31.19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,126.14 crore. The logistics business more than doubled its revenue to ₹1,169 crore from ₹571 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue from the marine segment jumped nearly threefold to ₹541 crore from ₹188 crore.

Lupin Q1 results highlights

Lupin Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,221 crore for the June quarter, driven by strong sales growth in the US and Indian markets.
 
The company had posted a PAT of ₹805 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the April–June period rose to ₹6,164 crore, up from ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement. 
  Sales in the US grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,404 crore, up from ₹1,934 crore. India sales rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,089 crore, compared to ₹1,938 crore in Q1 FY25.

Market overview for August 6

Indian equity markets are set for a weak opening on Wednesday, tracking negative global cues. Sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump warned of a sharp hike in tariffs within 24 hours, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil. He also criticised India, calling it “not a good trading partner.” 
  Investors will also be closely watching the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision later today, with the central bank widely expected to hold interest rates steady amid rising trade tensions.
 
As of 8:25 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 36 points at 24,703, signalling a subdued start for domestic equities.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 6

  1. 7NR Retail Ltd
  2. A-1 Ltd
  3. Advance Lifestyles Ltd
  4. Afcom Holdings Ltd
  5. Alufluoride Ltd
  6. Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
  7. Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
  8. Bajaj Auto Ltd
  9. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
  10. Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
  11. Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
  12. Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
  13. Bayer CropScience Ltd
  14. Bharat Forge Ltd
  15. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
  16. BLB Ltd
  17. Bloom Industries Ltd
  18. Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
  19. Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
  20. Blue Star Ltd
  21. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
  22. BWL Ltd
  23. Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
  24. Chase Bright Steel Ltd
  25. Checkpoint Trends Ltd
  26. Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
  27. Cheviot Company Ltd-$
  28. Continental Controls Ltd
  29. Datamatics Global Services Ltd
  30. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
  31. Divis Laboratories Ltd
  32. Dynamic Industries Ltd-$
  33. EID Parry India Ltd
  34. Electrosteel Castings Ltd
  35. Emerald Leisures Ltd
  36. Escorp Asset Management Ltd
  37. Euro Leder Fashion Ltd
  38. Forbes & Company Ltd
  39. Fortis Healthcare Ltd
  40. Gayatri Sugars Ltd
  41. GeeCee Ventures Ltd
  42. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  43. Godrej Agrovet Ltd
  44. Gopal Snacks Ltd
  45. GPT Healthcare Ltd
  46. GTL Ltd
  47. Harsha Engineers International Ltd
  48. Hawkins Cookers Ltd
  49. HCL Infosystems Ltd
  50. Hero MotoCorp Ltd
  51. Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
  52. Hindoostan Mills Ltd
  53. Hindustan Motors Ltd
  54. H S India Ltd
  55. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
  56. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
  57. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
  58. IITL Projects Ltd
  59. Indian Infotech & Software Ltd
  60. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
  61. Integra Switchgear Ltd
  62. IRCON International Ltd
  63. Ironwood Education Ltd
  64. ISL Consulting Ltd
  65. Jayabharat Credit Ltd-$
  66. Jindal Stainless Ltd
  67. Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
  68. Kaira Can Company Ltd
  69. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
  70. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
  71. K.P.R. Mill Limited
  72. Liberty Shoes Ltd
  73. Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
  74. Linc Ltd-$
  75. Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
  76. Lumax Industries Ltd
  77. Lykis Ltd
  78. Mahan Industries Ltd
  79. McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd
  80. Mac Charles India Ltd
  81. Mega Corporation Ltd
  82. Megastar Foods Ltd
  83. Miven Machine Tools Ltd
  84. MM Forgings Ltd-$
  85. MM Rubber Company Ltd
  86. Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
  87. Morepen Laboratories Ltd
  88. Morganite Crucible India Ltd
  89. Narmada Agrobase Ltd
  90. Nandan Denim Ltd
  91. NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
  92. Nila Spaces Ltd
  93. Nile Ltd
  94. Nutech Global Ltd
  95. Nutricircle Ltd
  96. PAE Ltd
  97. Pankaj Polymers Ltd
  98. Peninsula Land Ltd
  99. Permanent Magnets Ltd
  100. Power Finance Corporation Ltd
  101. Pidilite Industries Ltd
  102. Pioneer Investcorp Ltd
  103. Polychem Ltd
  104. Precision Electronics Ltd
  105. Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
  106. Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
  107. PVR Inox Ltd
  108. Rain Industries Ltd
  109. Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd
  110. Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd
  111. Raymond Ltd
  112. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
  113. Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
  114. RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltd
  115. Ravindra Energy Ltd
  116. RITES Ltd
  117. Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
  118. Rajnish Retail Ltd
  119. Sambhaav Media Ltd
  120. Sanghvi Movers Ltd
  121. Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
  122. Sea TV Network Ltd
  123. Sejal Glass Ltd
  124. Shentracon Chemicals Ltd
  125. Shetron Ltd
  126. Sigma Solve Ltd
  127. Simplex Realty Ltd
  128. SKF India Ltd
  129. Skyline Millars Ltd
  130. SNL Bearings Ltd
  131. Sula Vineyards Ltd
  132. Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
  133. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
  134. Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
  135. Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
  136. Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
  137. Tacent Projects Ltd
  138. Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
  139. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
  140. TCFC Finance Ltd
  141. TCI Finance Ltd
  142. TCI Industries Ltd
  143. TD Power Systems Ltd
  144. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
  145. Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
  146. Trent Ltd
  147. Ultracab (India) Ltd
  148. Universal Autofoundry Ltd
  149. Univa Foods Ltd
  150. Unjha Formulations Ltd
  151. UNO Minda Ltd-$
  152. Viksit Engineering Ltd
  153. VIP Clothing Ltd
  154. VIP Industries Ltd-$
  155. Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
  156. VRL Logistics Ltd
  157. VR Woodart Ltd
  158. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
  159. Welspun Enterprises Ltd
  160. Windsor Machines Ltd
  161. Welcast Steels Ltd
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

