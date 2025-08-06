Q1 results today: BHEL, Jindal Stainless, Fortis, among 161 firms on Aug 6

A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HUDCO, IRCON, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sula Vineyards, VIP Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Welspun Enterprises.

Adani Ports Q1 results highlights

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port operator, posted a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,315 crore for the June quarter, supported by robust growth in its logistics and marine businesses, along with higher cargo throughput.

Cargo volumes rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 121 million tonnes (mt) in Q1FY26, up from 109 mt a year ago. The increase was driven by a 19 per cent rise in container cargo and new operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and a new export berth at Dhamra port. Consolidated revenue from operations surged 31.19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,126.14 crore. The logistics business more than doubled its revenue to ₹1,169 crore from ₹571 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue from the marine segment jumped nearly threefold to ₹541 crore from ₹188 crore.

Lupin Q1 results highlights Lupin Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,221 crore for the June quarter, driven by strong sales growth in the US and Indian markets. The company had posted a PAT of ₹805 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the April–June period rose to ₹6,164 crore, up from ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement. Sales in the US grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,404 crore, up from ₹1,934 crore. India sales rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,089 crore, compared to ₹1,938 crore in Q1 FY25.

Market overview for August 6 Indian equity markets are set for a weak opening on Wednesday, tracking negative global cues. Sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump warned of a sharp hike in tariffs within 24 hours, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil. He also criticised India, calling it "not a good trading partner." Investors will also be closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision later today, with the central bank widely expected to hold interest rates steady amid rising trade tensions.