Nuvoco Vistas Corp Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 65%, revenue up 3.7%

Nirma Group-promoted cement firm Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s net profit after tax (attributable to owners of the parent) for Q4FY25 grew by 64.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), even as the company’s sales volume rose by 8 per cent.

The profit stood at ₹165.54 crore, driven by a 40 per cent share of premium products in the company’s trade sales. Meanwhile, its consolidated sales volume stood at an all-time high of 5.7 million metric tonnes (mmt).

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹3,042.3 crore, up 3.71 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its total expenses grew by 13.6 per cent to ₹2,822.80 crore.

Nuvoco’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4FY25 grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹556 crore. The EBITDA growth was led by enhanced realisations in the quarter due to improved demand and a focus on premium products, the company stated.

For the full FY25, however, Nuvoco’s profit declined sharply by 85.2 per cent to ₹21.84 crore. Its revenue during the same period fell by 3.51 per cent.

The company’s sales volume during the year rose by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 19.4 mmt on the back of “robust cement demand across two consecutive quarters (Q3 and Q4), supported by increased central and state government capex in infrastructure and housing.”

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, stated: “Despite a subdued demand environment in the first half of FY25, the company witnessed a strong rebound in the second half. The company responded swiftly by capitalising on emerging opportunities to strengthen its market presence. Back-to-back quarters of improved demand, coupled with our sharp focus on premiumisation, contributed to enhanced realisations, leading to the company achieving historical quarterly highest consolidated EBITDA.”

In FY25, the company reduced its net debt by ₹390 crore to ₹3,640 crore. Its current cement capacity stands at 25 mmt per annum (mmtpa).

Nuvoco aims to increase its cement capacity to 31 mmtpa by Q3FY27, following the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) approval of the resolution plan for acquisition of Vadraj Cement.