Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise 14% to 113,000 units in April 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent growth in total sales at 1,12,948 units in April 2025, as compared to 99,377 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 95,214 units in the month under review, up 8 per cent from 88,067 units sold in April 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Exports grew 57 per cent at 17,734 units in April 2025, as compared to 11,310 units in the same month last year, it added.

During April this year, SMIPL said in a move to enhance customer accessibility, it started online bookings of its products via Flipkart across eight Indian states.