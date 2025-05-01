Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zomato Q4 results: Net profit tanks 77% to ₹39 cr, revenue up 63%

The food delivery major Eternal, previously known as Zomato, reported revenue from operations as Rs 5,833 crore


Eternal Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹39 crore for fourth quarter of financial year 2025(FY25), this marks a 77 per cent decrease from the corresponding quarter of last FY.
 
The food delivery major Eternal, previously known as Zomato, reported revenue from operations as ₹5,833 crore.
 
''Blinkit (is) on track to get to 2,000 stores by December 2025, food delivery growth remains below our expectations for now'', the company said. 
 
The company also announced that it is shutting down zomato quick, everyday, as it is not seeing a path to profitability.
 
The total income has increased over 60 per cent to ₹6,201 crore, compared to last financial year's fourth quarter.
 
The drop in net profit can be attributed to the rise in expenses, the company's expenses grew by 63 per cent to ₹6,104 crore.

On the FY25 front, the revenue from operations rose by 67 per cent to ₹20,243 crore. Similarly, the total income had increased by 64 per cent to ₹21,320 crore.
 
The company's net profit for the financial year 2025 has increased by 139 per cent to ₹697 crore.
 
On the matter of profitability, the CFO highlighted key growth trends, ''Net Order Value (NOV) of our B2C businesses grew 53 per cent year on year (YoY) (5 per cent QoQ) to ₹17,440 crore in Q4FY25. On a like-for-like basis (excluding the impact of the acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business), NOV growth was 48 per cent YoY (5 per cent QoQ)'', said Akshant Goyal, CFO, Zomato.
 
''Our B2B business Hyperpure’s Revenue grew 93 per cent YoY (10 per cent QoQ). Consolidated Adjusted Revenue grew 60 per cent YoY (8 per cent QoQ) to ₹6,188 crore.'' Goyal added.

Eternal FY25 result

Eternal's net profit has increased by 50 per cent to ₹527 crore in the financial year 2025, the company had declared a net profit of ₹351 crore in the previous financial year.

Eternal fourth quarter highlights

Revenue: ₹5,833 crore
Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹39 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): 0.04 (Basis and Diluted)

Eternal FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹20,243 crore
Net profit (attributable to owners): 
EPS: 0.60 (Basic) and 0.58 (Diluted)
