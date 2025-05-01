Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises over 7-fold to ₹3,845 cr

Adani Enterprises (AEL) reported an over seven-fold rise year-on-year in its consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the January–March quarter (Q4FY25), owing to an exceptional item gain.

The conglomerate’s net profit was recorded at ₹3,844.91 crore, up from ₹450.58 crore a year ago. The exceptional item gain was recorded at ₹3,945.73 crore from its sale of a 13.5 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar (AWL).

The Adani Group’s flagship firm saw total income breach the ₹1-trillion mark for the first time, rising 2.1 per cent to ₹1,00,365 crore in the entire FY25 — driven by sustained growth in its incubating businesses.

AEL also announced its plans to raise up to ₹15,000 crore via private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method allowed under applicable laws.

Revenue from operations for Q4, however, was down 7.5 per cent year-on-year at ₹26,965.86 crore. Other income was recorded at ₹635.78 crore, up 41.2 per cent year-on-year.

“As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centres, and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement.

The company’s portfolio is divided into incubating and established businesses. Its incubating ventures include the Adani New Industries ecosystem, data centres, airports, and roads, while its established segment spans core sectors such as mining services, metals and materials, commercial mining, and industrial operations.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter was recorded at ₹4,346 crore, up 19 per cent compared to the corresponding previous year. The company said this was on the back of strong performance by incubating businesses. Established businesses' EBITDA was impacted due to low volumes in the IRM business, partially offset by the mining services performance.

Total expenses for Q4FY25 were recorded at ₹26,288.64 crore, down 7.1 per cent compared with the corresponding previous year.

For the full year ended March 30, 2025, net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) more than doubled to ₹7,099 crore, as against ₹3,240.78 crore in FY24. EBITDA for FY25 also went up 26 per cent to ₹16,722 crore.

Income from incubating businesses for FY25 was up 42 per cent to ₹34,546 crore, and EBITDA was up 68 per cent to ₹10,025 crore, said Jugeshinder Singh, group CFO, Adani Group.

“Adani New Energy Ltd’s green hydrogen ecosystem EBITDA increased by over 100 per cent to ₹4,776 crore. Module sales have consistently achieved a run rate of 1 GW (gigawatt) per quarter. Expansion work has started for additional capacity of a 6 GW cell and module line. Wind turbine capacity has now been expanded to 2.25 GW from 1.5 GW per annum,” said Singh.

“Adani Airports business EBITDA grew by 43 per cent to Rs 3,480 crore,” said Singh. “Airport business recorded 94.4 million passenger movements during the year, which is a 7 per cent year-on-year increase.”

The company’s shares closed at ₹2,297.70, down 1.43 per cent on Wednesday, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 80,242.24 points.

“At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India’s infrastructure and energy sector,” said Adani. “Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyses India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse.”