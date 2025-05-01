Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 results: Net profit slumps 73% to Rs 156 crore

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 results: Net profit slumps 73% to Rs 156 crore

The company had posted Rs 588.79 crore net profit during the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year, the company declared in an exchange filing

Q4, Q4 results
The revenue from opertaions declined by 11 per cent to Rs 1,340 crore, the company had reported Rs 1,514 crore revenue in the same quarter last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) reported a 73 per cent fall in profit after tax(PAT) to Rs 155.67 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 due to decline in income. 
The revenue from operations declined by 11 per cent to ₹1,340 crore, the company had reported Rs 1,514 crore revenue in the same quarter last year.  The company's total income fell by 26 per cent to ₹1,366.6 crore, it had announced ₹1,863.63 crore total income in same quarter of previous financial year.  It is crucial to note that the company had declared net gain of ₹302.41 crore as exceptional item in the Q4 FY24.  Total expenses increased 15 per cent to ₹1,165.75 crore, while it had declared ₹1013.05 crore total expenses.  On FY25 front, the company's net profit declined 20 per cent to ₹813.55 crore, the PAT was at ₹1,021.95 crore in FY24. 

JPVL FY25 Financial Summary

Net Profit: ₹813 crore (down 20 per cent from ₹1,021 crore in FY24)

Q4 FY25 Highlights

Revenue: ₹1,340 crore

Net Profit (attributable to owners): ₹155 crore
 
Earnings per Share (EPS): ₹0.16 (Basic and Diluted)

FY25 Highlights

Revenue: ₹5,462.19 crore
 
Net Profit (attributable to owners): ₹813 crore
 
EPS: ₹0.89 (Basic), ₹0.89 (Diluted)
Topics :Jaiprakash Power VenturesQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

