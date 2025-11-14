Natco Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 23.44% at ₹517.9 cr

Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday reported a 23.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 517.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by higher R&D expenses and one-time employee bonus.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 676.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,363 crore, as against Rs 1,371.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 849.3 crore, as compared to Rs 616.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.