Natco Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 23.44% at ₹517.9 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹676.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹1,363 crore | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday reported a 23.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 517.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by higher R&D expenses and one-time employee bonus.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 676.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,363 crore, as against Rs 1,371.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 849.3 crore, as compared to Rs 616.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

During the quarter, the company incurred substantial R&D expenses on bioequivalence and one-time employee bonuses, in addition to other business-related provisions, Natco Pharma said.

Formulations export revenue was lower at Rs 1,147 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 1,211.3 crore in the year-ago period. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) vertical recorded Rs 53.9 crore, as against Rs 49.6 crore, it added.

The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsNatco Pharma

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

