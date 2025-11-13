Varvee Global Q2 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹10.2 cr, revenue jumps 80%

Textiles manufacturer and exporter Varvee Global Limited on Thursday said its profit after tax jumped by 23 per cent in the July- September quarter to Rs 10.21 crore compared to Rs 8.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The denim textile manufacturer's revenue from operations surged by nearly 80 per cent to Rs 27.83 crore in the second quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 15.47 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting stronger realisations and a richer mix, the company said in a statement.

A sharp drop in finance cost to nearly nil and lower expenses in the second quarter boosted the profitability, the company said.