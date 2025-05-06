Paytm Q4 FY25 results: Net loss narrows to ₹540 crore from ₹550 crore

Paytm-owner One 97 Communications on Tuesday reported a narrower year-on-year consolidated loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The digital payments firm posted a loss of ₹540 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter, down from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹208 crore in the December quarter due to a one-time employee stock option cost, leading to a wider loss compared to the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 16 per cent to ₹1,912 crore year-on-year in the fourth quarter from ₹2,267 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 5 per cent from ₹1,828 crore. Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma gave up stock options worth ₹21 crore during the quarter, resulting in a one-time expense of ₹492 crore. This charge impacted current-quarter profitability but is expected to reduce stock option costs in future periods, the company had said in April.

Paytm FY25 results

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, One 97 Communications' revenue more than halved at ₹659 crore, down from ₹1,417 crore reported at the end of FY24.

Paytm business growth Q4 FY25 Financial services revenue climbed to ₹545 crore, up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the company said in an exchange filing. Merchant loan distribution grew to ₹4,315 crore during the quarter, with over half the loans disbursed to repeat borrowers. To date, one million merchants have availed of loans via the platform, the company added. Consolidated revenue from operations for the entire year also fell 31 per cent to ₹6,900 crore from ₹9,978 crore.

Other Paytm Q4 highlights include:

Net payment margin: ₹578 crore including UPI incentive; ₹508 crore excluding it — a 4 per cent Q-o-Q increase.

Average monthly transacting users (MTUs): Increased to 72 million from seven million in Q3.

Gross merchandise value (GMV): ₹5.1 trillion for Q4 FY25.

Merchant subscriber base: Expanded by 800,000 to 12.4 million as of March 2025.