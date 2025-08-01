PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

P C Jeweller Ltd on Friday reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.
Its net profit stood at ₹156.06 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income surged to ₹807.88 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹439.78 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Last month, the company's board approved a plan to raise ₹500 crore equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay its loan, as part of its plan to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.
Delhi-based PC Jeweller has a total of 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹577.70 crore and a total income of ₹2,371.87 crore during the entire 2024-25 fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
