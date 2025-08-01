PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

P C Jeweller Ltd on Friday reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

Its net profit stood at ₹156.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income surged to ₹807.88 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹439.78 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company's board approved a plan to raise ₹500 crore equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay its loan, as part of its plan to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.