Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

Delhivery
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Logistics services provider Delhivery on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of 91.05 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up 67.41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹54.36 crore in the same quarter last year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

Adani Power Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 15%; 1:5 stock split announced

Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

One MobiKwik Q1 loss widens to ₹42 cr as revenue falls 20.7% to ₹271 cr

Q1 results today: ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties among 96 on Aug 1

Topics :DelhiveryQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story