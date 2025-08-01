Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

ITC Q1 FY26 result: The company's revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to ₹23,129.35 crore from ₹19,350.08 crore in Q4 FY25

ITC limited
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Aug 01 2025
Consumer goods giant ITC on Friday reported net profit to ₹5,244 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹5,091.59 crore during the same period last year.
 
The company's revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to ₹23,129.35 crore from ₹19,350.08 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by Cigarettes, Agri Business and other fast-moving consumer goods like notebooks.
 
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

