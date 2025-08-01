Consumer goods giant ITC on Friday reported net profit to ₹5,244 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹5,091.59 crore during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to ₹23,129.35 crore from ₹19,350.08 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by Cigarettes, Agri Business and other fast-moving consumer goods like notebooks.