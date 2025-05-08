Pidilite Q4 results: PAT rises 41% to ₹428 cr; total income at ₹3,222 cr

Pidilite Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 41 per cent to Rs 428 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 304 crore for the January-March quarter in FY24.

Its total income rose to Rs 3,222 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,951 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,096 crore against Rs 1,747 crore in 2023-24.

The total income increased to Rs 13,388 crore compared to Rs 12,523 crore in FY24.

"Despite the challenging macro-economic environment and demand conditions, we have delivered strong underlying volume growth with healthy margins," Pidilite Industries Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said.

"As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic given the domestic operating environment and improving demand conditions, especially in the construction sector, backed by anticipated good monsoon and an increase in the government spending," he added.

The company remains watchful of the impact of uncertain global economic and geopolitical conditions, Vats said.