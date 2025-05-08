Biocon Q4FY25 results: Consolidated net profit rises 153% to ₹344 crore

Bengaluru-based biopharma major Biocon on Thursday reported a 153 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹344 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to ₹ 136 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company’s profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹487 crore, up 53 per cent YoY. The Board has also approved a plan to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through various modes, including qualified institutional placement, rights issue, or other permissible routes.

The growth was attributed to robust performance across the company’s generics, biologics, and research services businesses.

Biocon’s total consolidated revenue for Q4 FY25 was ₹4,454 crore, up from ₹ 3,966 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA stood at ₹1,115 crore, marking a 16 per cent rise, with a maintained margin of 25 per cent.

For the full financial year FY25, revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to ₹11,537.8 crore, compared to ₹ 10,588 crore in FY24. However, net profit for the year declined marginally by 0.9 per cent to ₹1,013.3 crore from ₹1,022.5 crore.

The generics business, which includes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and generic formulations, posted a 46 per cent YoY revenue increase to ₹1,048 crore. Syngene, Biocon’s research arm, recorded an 11 per cent growth in revenue to ₹1,018 crore.

Biocon Biologics, the company’s biosimilars segment, reported 9 per cent revenue growth to ₹2,463 crore.

“The launch of Liraglutide in the UK marked our entry into the GLP-1 therapy segment. Our biosimilars continue to build global market share, with four biosimilars generating over $200 million in FY25. This quarter also saw Syngene expand its biologics manufacturing footprint through the acquisition of a US facility,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group.

Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon, attributed the generics division’s growth to new launches such as Lenalidomide and Dasatinib in the US, supported by moderate growth in APIs. “We are focused on strategically expanding our differentiated GLP-1 portfolio into new markets, positioning us for long-term growth. We also expect a recovery in the API business in FY26, aided by cost improvements, operational efficiencies, and new capacity additions,” he said.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, said performance was driven by market share gains in the US and key tender wins in emerging markets. “We are well positioned to launch five new products in the next 12–18 months and expand patient access,” he added.

Peter Bains, CEO and Managing Director of Syngene International, noted that Q4 revenue grew 11 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequentially, crossing ₹1,000 crore in quarterly revenue for the first time. “While global market dynamics remain uncertain, the positive momentum that drove Syngene’s growth in the latter half of FY25 is expected to continue into FY26,” he said.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share (10 per cent of face value) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Biocon also secured 12 regulatory approvals and made several filings for biosimilars including bUstekinumab, bDenosumab, and bAflibercept across multiple countries, aiming to expand patient access globally.

The Q4 results were announced after market hours. Biocon shares closed 3 per cent lower at ₹334.60 apiece on Thursday.