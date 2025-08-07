Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PTC India Q1 results: Profit jumps 61% to ₹243 crore on lower costs

PTC India Q1 results: Profit jumps 61% to ₹243 crore on lower costs

PTC India, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in India. PTC has been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh

PTC India
The earning per share (EPS) of the company increased to ₹6.59 in the quarter from ₹5.87 in Q1FY25. Income from trading business grew 8 per cent to ₹77.61 crore in the quarter under review.The earning per share (EPS) of the company increased to ₹6.59 in the quarter from ₹5.87 in Q1FY25. Income from trading business grew 8 per cent to ₹77.61 crore in the quarter under review.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PTC India on Thursday posted over 61 per cent rise in consolidated profit from continuing operation at ₹242.88 crore for June quarter FY26 mainly due to lower expenses.

The power trading solutions provider posted Profit After Tax (PAT) from continuing operation at ₹150.76 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined to ₹3,815.49 crore from ₹4,486.14 crore, a company statement said.

The earning per share (EPS) of the company increased to ₹6.59 in the quarter from ₹5.87 in Q1FY25. Income from trading business grew 8 per cent to ₹77.61 crore in the quarter under review.

The standalone PAT was lower by 2 per cent at ₹140.96 crore, on account of lower rebate & surcharge incomes. The trading volume was up 13 per cent in the quarter to 23,042 million units (MU) from 20,464 MUs in Q1FY25.

Consulting income in the quarter stood at ₹9.88 crore. Core trading margin stood at 3.37 paise per unit.

"A healthy mix of volume from trades across different tenures has contributed to the growth of 13 per cent in trading volume in Q1FY 26. The short-term has contributed 60 per cent of the volume and balance has been contributed by medium- & long-term contracts," Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Chairman & Managing Director said.

PTC India, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in India. PTC has been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The activities undertaken by PTC include long-term trading of power generated from large projects including renewables as well as short-term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which occur in various regions of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan Q1 net profit rises 52.6% on strong jewellery, margin gains

Titan Q1 profit jumps 52.5% on gold price surge, jewellery sales rise 19%

Premium

Q1 disappointing, but Bhel's prospects likely to improve from Q3FY26

LIC Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹10,987 cr on strong policy renewals

Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

Topics :Company NewsPTC IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story