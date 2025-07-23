Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

Infosys, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.

A host of other companies, including Bajaj Steel Industries, Bikaji Foods International, Borosil Renewables, Johnson Pharmacare, Sapphire Foods, and RattanIndia Power, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Infosys Q1 results preview: Net profit likely to dip, revenue to rise

Infosys is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended June (Q1) on Wednesday, July 23. Analysts expect the IT bellwether to report a rise in revenue, supported by strength in its financial services vertical, even as net profit is projected to decline sequentially.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 preview: Profit to dip QoQ even as revenue rises; view estimates According to consensus estimates tracked by Business Standard, revenue for the June quarter is expected at ₹41,753.08 crore, reflecting a 2.02 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Compared to the same period last year, this would represent a 6.20 percent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Analysts attribute the anticipated revenue growth to a steady ramp-up of deals secured in earlier quarters, along with contributions from recent acquisitions. However, the company’s net profit for the quarter is expected to decline 4.12 per cent sequentially to ₹6,743.05 crore. On a Y-o-Y basis, net profit is projected to grow by 5.69 per cent. Key factors to watch in the upcoming results include any revision to FY26 guidance, developments in the pace of deal closures, and pricing pressure trends, analysts said.

Market highlights from July 22 Indian stock indices closed on a flat note on Tuesday as investors responded to June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, triggering stock-specific movements on Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex settled at 82,186.81, down 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 29.8 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 25,060.9. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index dropped 0.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.34 per cent. Market overview for July 23 ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, HUL are top picks by analyst today; check TP Positive global cues, Q1 earnings, institutional flows, primary market activity, and developments around the US-Japan trade deal are expected to guide sentiment on the Sensex and Nifty today.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 23 1 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd 2 Ace Alpha Tech Ltd 3 Asian Warehousing Ltd 4 Aurum PropTech Ltd 5 Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd 6 Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd 7 Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$ 8 Bikaji Foods International Ltd 9 Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd 10 Borosil Renewables Ltd As of 6.33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50 points higher at 25,143, indicating a firm start for the Indian bourses.

11 Cigniti Technologies Ltd 12 CMS Info Systems Ltd 13 Coforge Ltd 14 Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd 15 Diana Tea Company Ltd 16 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd 17 Filatex India Ltd 18 Force Motors Ltd 19 Fynx Capital Ltd 20 HMT Ltd 21 Dynamic Cables Ltd 22 DAM Capital Advisors Ltd 23 Infosys Ltd 24 Jayatma Enterprises Ltd 25 Johnson Pharmacare Ltd 26 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd 27 Maharashtra Scooters Ltd 28 MAS Financial Services Ltd 29 Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd

30 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd 31 Monarch Networth Capital Ltd 32 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd 33 Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd 34 Orbit Exports Ltd 35 PCBL Chemical Ltd 36 Persistent Systems Ltd 37 PNB Gilts Ltd 38 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd 39 Premier Polyfilm Ltd 40 Rama Phosphates Ltd 41 RattanIndia Power Ltd 42 Sampann Utpadan India Ltd 43 Sapphire Foods India Ltd 44 Saptak Chem And Business Ltd 45 Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd 46 Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd