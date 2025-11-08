Q2 results today: Bajaj Steel, Poly Medicure, BMW among 113 firms on Nov 8

Several major companies including Bajaj Steel, BMW Industries, Poly Medicure, and Anant Raj — are set to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) results on Saturday, following a strong earnings momentum from blue-chip firms on Friday.

Other companies expected to release results today include Craftsman Automation, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Captain Polyplast, GPT Healthcare, Usha Martin, and Anthem Biosciences.

Bajaj Auto Q2 results highlights

Bajaj Auto reported a 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,122.03 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹1,385.44 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit fell 4 per cent from ₹2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26.

Bajaj Auto reported a 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,122.03 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹1,385.44 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit fell 4 per cent from ₹2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,734.74 crore, supported by strong exports, a richer product mix, and record spares sales, the company said in a BSE filing. 

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) posted a 3.4-fold rise in net profit to ₹34.43 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹10.04 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations grew 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,345.98 crore, maintaining mid-20s growth for 12 consecutive quarters, Nykaa said. 

Total expenses increased 23.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,297.59 crore. Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹159 crore, with margins improving to 6.8 per cent from 5.5 per cent last year.

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹4,741 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹3,909 crore last year. Revenue grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹66,058 crore, driven by higher aluminium prices and improved operational performance. Ebitda stood at ₹9,684 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. 

Sequentially, Hindalco's profit rose 18.4 per cent, while revenue grew 2.8 per cent, reflecting strong domestic and overseas demand. 

Indian equity markets ended lower for the third straight session on Friday but recovered most of their early losses.

The Sensex fell 94.73 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 slipped 17.40 points (0.07 per cent) to 25,492.3. Among the top losers were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, and HCL Tech, while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, and ICICI Bank gained. 

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.63 per cent, whereas the Nifty SmallCap 100 index dipped 0.16 per cent, reflecting mixed investor sentiment ahead of another busy earnings day.

