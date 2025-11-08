Q2 results today: Bajaj Steel, Poly Medicure, BMW among 113 firms on Nov 8

Several major companies including Bajaj Steel, BMW Industries, Poly Medicure, and Anant Raj — are set to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) results on Saturday, following a strong earnings momentum from blue-chip firms on Friday.
Other companies expected to release results today include Craftsman Automation, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Captain Polyplast, GPT Healthcare, Usha Martin, and Anthem Biosciences.
Bajaj Auto Q2 results highlights
Bajaj Auto reported a 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,122.03 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹1,385.44 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit fell 4 per cent from ₹2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,734.74 crore, supported by strong exports, a richer product mix, and record spares sales, the company said in a BSE filing.
Nykaa Q2 results highlights
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) posted a 3.4-fold rise in net profit to ₹34.43 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹10.04 crore in Q2FY25.
Revenue from operations grew 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,345.98 crore, maintaining mid-20s growth for 12 consecutive quarters, Nykaa said.
Total expenses increased 23.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,297.59 crore. Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹159 crore, with margins improving to 6.8 per cent from 5.5 per cent last year.
Hindalco Q2 results highlights
Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 21 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹4,741 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹3,909 crore last year.
Revenue grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹66,058 crore, driven by higher aluminium prices and improved operational performance. Ebitda stood at ₹9,684 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y.
Sequentially, Hindalco’s profit rose 18.4 per cent, while revenue grew 2.8 per cent, reflecting strong domestic and overseas demand.
Market highlights from November 7
Indian equity markets ended lower for the third straight session on Friday but recovered most of their early losses.
The Sensex fell 94.73 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 slipped 17.40 points (0.07 per cent) to 25,492.3.
Among the top losers were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, and HCL Tech, while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, and ICICI Bank gained.
In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.63 per cent, whereas the Nifty SmallCap 100 index dipped 0.16 per cent, reflecting mixed investor sentiment ahead of another busy earnings day.
List of firms releasing Q2 Results today, November 8
1. Saven Technologies Ltd
2. Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
3. Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
4. AMS Polymers Ltd
5. Anant Raj Ltd
6. Anthem Biosciences Ltd
7. Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
8. Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
9. ASM Technologies Ltd
10. Asutosh Enterprise Ltd
11. Autoline Industries Ltd
12. Aviva Industries Ltd
13. AYM Syntex Ltd
14. Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd
15. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd
16. Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
17. Bigbloc Construction Ltd
18. BMW Industries Ltd
19. B & A Ltd
20. Captain Pipes Ltd
21. Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltd
22. Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd
23. Captain Polyplast Ltd
24. Craftsman Automation Ltd
25. Creative Castings Ltd
26. Crystal Business System Ltd
27. Deccan Bearings Ltd
28. Ethos Ltd
29. Exxaro Tiles Ltd
30. Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
31. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
32. Gagan Gases Ltd
33. GK Consultants Ltd
34. Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd
35. Goodluck India Ltd
36. GPT Healthcare Ltd
37. Greenlam Industries Ltd
38. Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd
39. H S India Ltd
40. IFGL Refractories Ltd
41. Indiqube Spaces Ltd
42. Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd
43. Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
44. JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd
45. Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
46. Kriti Industries India Ltd
47. Kriti Nutrients Ltd
48. Karnataka Bank Ltd
49. Kush Industries Ltd
50. Lambodhara Textile Ltd
51. La Opala RG Ltd
52. Linc Ltd
53. Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
54. Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
55. Lux Industries Ltd
56. Lykis Ltd
57. Madhucon Projects Ltd
58. Majestic Auto Ltd
59. Mangalam Cement Ltd
60. Mawana Sugars Ltd
61. Maximus International Ltd
62. Megasoft Ltd
63. Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd
64. Midwest Gold Ltd
65. Mirza International Ltd
66. Meghmani Organics Ltd
67. MRP Agro Ltd
68. Neogen Chemicals Ltd
69. Nettlinx Ltd
70. NG Industries Ltd
71. Nucleus Software Exports Ltd5
72. Olectra Greentech Ltd
73. Pakka Ltd
74. Patels Airtemp India Ltd
75. Pennar Industries Ltd
76. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd
77. Pentokey Organy India Ltd
78. Poly Medicure Ltd
79. Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
80. Raj Packaging Industries Ltd
81. Rapicut Carbides Ltd
82. Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
83. Relic Technologies Ltd
84. Retaggio Industries Ltd
85. Rishiroop Ltd
86. Rnit Ai Solutions Ltd
87. Rajnish Retail Ltd
88. Rushil Decor Ltd
89. Sacheta Metals Ltd
90. Saffron Industries Ltd
91. Savera Industries Ltd
92. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
93. Shentracon Chemicals Ltd
94. Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
95. Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd
96. SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
97. Starlit Power Systems Ltd
98. Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
99. Sunil Agro Foods Ltd
100. Swojas Foods Ltd
101. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
102. Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
103. Telge Projects Ltd
104. Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
105. Trustwave Securities Ltd
106. Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd
107. Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
108. Usha Martin Ltd
109. Vapi Enterprise Ltd
110. Vineet Laboratories Ltd
111. Voltamp Transformers Ltd
112. Windsor Machines Ltd
113. Zenlabs Ethica Ltd