Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Hindalco Industries reported a 21.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,741 crore in Q2FY26, driven by aluminium business gains and Novelis' strong performance despite challenges

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

The company’s revenue rose 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 66,058 crore in Q2FY26.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries reported a 21.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,741 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by its Indian operations and US-based subsidiary Novelis.
 
The company’s revenue rose 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 66,058 crore in Q2FY26. However, other income declined 33.7 per cent to Rs 713 crore on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
What drove Hindalco’s profit growth in Q2FY26?
 
“Aluminium upstream EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was up 22 per cent at Rs 4,500 crore. The aluminium downstream business also had a great quarter with EBITDA up 69 per cent at Rs 261 crore, and the copper business, in line with our guidance of over Rs 600 crore, had a reasonably good quarter even though TC/RC (treatment and refining charges) are down,” said Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, during a virtual media interaction.
 
 
Despite a recent fire at Oswego, part of the company’s aluminium recycling operations at Novelis’ New York plant, the subsidiary delivered a strong performance with EBITDA per tonne at $505.

Also Read

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, Nykaa, Hindalco among 203 firms on Nov 7

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

Cash flow concerns likely to keep Hindalco's stock under pressurepremium

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 viewpremium

steelmakers, steel

Tata Steel vs JSW Steel vs NMDC: Which metal stock is JP Morgan bullish on?

 
How will Hindalco support Novelis after the Oswego incident?
 
“We don’t have to make any provisions (referring to the recent fire incident). We only have to spend some cash quickly to repair the plant and fix everything. Hindalco will put in an equity infusion of $750 million in the next few months to support Novelis and provide financial liquidity,” Pai said, adding that the funds will be raised through its Holland-based subsidiary via debt.
 
“Hindalco is at a negative net debt. The balance sheet is very strong. We are going to leverage that balance sheet to put equity (of $750 million) into Novelis right now,” he emphasised.
 
Pai said the Novelis Oswego plant is expected to restart its hot mill by the end of November, earlier than the initially projected December timeline.
 
What were Hindalco’s operational highlights in the quarter?
 
The company’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 8.1 per cent to Rs 9,680 crore in Q2FY26 compared with the same period last year.
 
“Novelis will become a much leaner company going forward. We are very confident that we will probably exceed the $300 million cost reduction target by FY28. Additionally, the administration (in the US) is extremely supportive of US manufacturing; we are actively talking to them about short-term support,” Pai said.
 
What are Hindalco’s expansion plans in the aluminium business?
 
In its aluminium upstream business, Hindalco announced the second phase of the Aditya Aluminium expansion project of 193 kilotonnes (KT), with a project cost of Rs 10,225 crore and expected commissioning in FY29. According to its stock exchange filing, the expansion will be financed through internal accruals and debt.
 
Meanwhile, copper metal sales declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 113 KT in Q2.
 
How does Hindalco view demand trends across markets?
 
“Indian demand is holding up very strongly. All sectors—packaging, automotive, and electrical—have been very strong. We are now 75 per cent domestic sales and only 25 per cent exports. In China, aluminium demand seems quite stable, but building and construction are weak, while EVs and solar are pulling a lot of aluminium. Overall, people are quite bullish on the price of aluminium right now, and Q3 in India will be another strong quarter,” Pai added.

More From This Section

bajaj auto

Baja Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 53% as richer product mix boosts margins

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹376.86 cr, revenue up 16%

Nalco logo

Nalco Q2 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹1,430 crore, revenue up 7%

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q2 results: Profit jumps to ₹34 crore, revenue grows 25%

Topics : Hindalco Hindalco results Hindalco Industries Q2 results Aditya Birla Group Novelis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon