Signature Global reports ₹48.8 cr net loss in Q2FY26 amid 56% revenue fall

The developer also saw a 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in revenue from operations for Q2FY26 to Rs 338.49 crore, down from Rs 749.28 crore in Q2FY25

Its collections also remained flat at Rs 930 crore, compared to Rs 920 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
Realty major Signature Global on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), compared to a profit of Rs 4.15 crore in the same period last year.
 
The developer also saw a 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in revenue from operations for Q2FY26 to Rs 338.49 crore, down from Rs 749.28 crore in Q2FY25.
 
This comes even as the realty firm reported a 27 per cent decline in pre-sales bookings to Rs 2,020 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 2,780 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year.
 
Its collections also remained flat at Rs 930 crore, compared to Rs 920 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Commenting on the performance, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-time Director, Signature Global, said that with strategic land acquisitions and a healthy launch pipeline in the coming quarters, the company remains focused on strengthening its performance and capturing emerging market opportunities.
 
This comes even as the company acquired 33.47 acres of land, with 30.86 acres of it being in collaboration within its existing key micro-market of Sohna.
 
“Aligned with this approach, we are confident of achieving our pre-sales guidance and remain fully comfortable with our outlook across all key operating metrics, including collections, revenue recognition, and overall financial performance,” he added.
 
The company released its results post market hours.
 
On Friday, Signature Global’s shares declined by 1.19 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,056.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Topics :Signature GlobalReal Estate Q2 results

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

