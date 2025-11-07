Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 16% to ₹591 crore on strong global sales

Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 16% to ₹591 crore on strong global sales

Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 16% rise in Q2FY26 profit to Rs 591 crore, with double-digit growth across India, the US, and Brazil driving revenue higher.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2FY26) to Rs 591 crore, up from Rs 453 crore in the same period last year, supported by robust sales across territories.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,302 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 2,889 crore in Q2FY25.
 
What drove Torrent Pharma’s domestic growth?
 
India revenues increased 12 per cent to Rs 1,820 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies. Torrent’s chronic business grew 13 per cent, outpacing the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) 11 per cent growth.
 
The Ahmedabad-based company said it had 21 brands among the top 500 in the IPM, with 15 of those generating over Rs 100 crore in sales.
 
On an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 1,083 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 33 per cent.
 
“The figure includes acquisition-related one-off expenses of Rs 15 crore,” the company said in a statement.
 
How did international markets perform in Q2FY26?
 
Revenue from the US market rose 26 per cent to Rs 337 crore, up from Rs 268 crore in the year-ago period. The company attributed the growth to new product launches and steady performance in the generics segment.
 
Similarly, revenues from the Brazil market grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 318 crore, compared with Rs 263 crore in Q2FY25, supported by strong performance of key brands and expansion in the branded generics portfolio.
 
How did the stock react to the quarterly results?
 
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose marginally by 0.7 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 3,579.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

