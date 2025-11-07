Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 53 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,122.03 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,385.44 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, however, profit declined 4 per cent from ₹2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26.

The automaker's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹15,734.74, up 18.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19.8 per cent sequentially.