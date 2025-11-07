Nykaa Q2FY26 results: Net profit triples to ₹34 crore, revenue grows 25%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa, reported a 3.4x increase in net profit to Rs 34.43 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 10.04 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 1,874.74 crore a year earlier. Revenue for the first quarter of this financial year stood at Rs 2,154.94 crore. The company said it has maintained mid-20s growth in revenue for the past 12 consecutive quarters.

What supported Nykaa’s growth in the September quarter?

Total expenses increased 23.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,297.59 crore. Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 53 per cent to Rs 159 crore, with margins expanding to 6.8 per cent from 5.5 per cent a year earlier. Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 30 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,744 crore. How did Nykaa’s beauty and fashion verticals perform? The beauty vertical reported a 28 per cent rise in GMV to Rs 3,551 crore, supported by strong performance across e-commerce, retail stores, and the House of Nykaa. The fashion vertical registered 37 per cent Y-o-Y GMV growth to Rs 1,180 crore, driven by brand expansion and strong customer acquisition.

“Our performance this quarter reflects accelerated growth momentum across Nykaa, with each of our businesses contributing meaningfully to this trajectory. The beauty business continues to deliver consistently, achieving over 25 per cent GMV growth for several consecutive quarters. The fashion business delivered 37 per cent YoY GMV growth, complemented by the introduction of globally trending brands such as GAP, Guess, and H&M,” said Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder, and chief executive officer, Nykaa. What is driving Nykaa’s offline and quick commerce expansion? Nykaa currently operates 265 stores across 90 cities, up from 250 stores in the previous quarter. Its total customer base now stands at 49 million, with around 40 million beauty customers.

Nykaa Now, its quick commerce arm, has fulfilled over two million orders across seven cities through 53 rapid delivery hubs, delivering products within 30–120 minutes. The company said it is leveraging existing beauty stores to facilitate hyperlocal deliveries. How are Nykaa’s owned brands and distribution businesses performing? The House of Nykaa reached an annualised GMV run rate of nearly Rs 2,900 crore, up 54 per cent Y-o-Y. In Q2FY26, it clocked GMV of over Rs 720 crore. Dot & Key, a brand acquired by Nykaa in FY22, has become one of the leading skincare brands on the platform, achieving an annualised GMV run rate of Rs 1,500 crore, growing over 110 per cent Y-o-Y.