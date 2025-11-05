Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Muthoot Microfin Q2 profit halves to Rs 30.5 crore, NII down 13%

Muthoot Microfin Q2 profit halves to Rs 30.5 crore, NII down 13%

The microfinance lender's profit drops 50.5% YoY amid lower interest income; sequential growth aided by stable margins and slight loan portfolio uptick

Muthoot Microfin

The lender’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) showed flat growth of 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 12,558 crore as of September 2025. (Photo: Company Website)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Muthoot Microfin Ltd’s net profit fell 50.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). However, profit rose sequentially from Rs 6.2 crore reported in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), the microfinance lender said in a statement.
 
Net interest income (NII) declined 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 345.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, NII was up 0.9 per cent from Rs 342.3 crore in Q1 FY26.
 
The lender’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) showed flat growth of 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 12,558 crore as of September 2025. Sequentially, GLP rose 2.5 per cent from Rs 12,252 crore at the end of June 2025.
 

More From This Section

Rakshit Hargave

Rakshit Hargave named CEO and executive director of Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries

Britannia appoints ex-Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as new CEO

air india plane

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flights from January 2026

myTVS

Transguard Group partners with myTVS to boost UAE automotive, aviation

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels sees 'rapid growth' once new room occupancies stabilisepremium

Topics : Muthoot Finance Q2 results microfinance firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon