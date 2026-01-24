Q3 results: UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, 20 others on Jan 24

UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Shyam Metalics and Energy, IFB Industries, SBFC Finance, and JTL Industries are among 22 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Vakrangee, 20 Microns, Cyber Media India, Nilachal Refractories, Bansal Roofing Products, and Sacheta Metals.

IndusInd Bank Q3 profit slumps 91%

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank returned to profit in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26), but net profit slumped 91 per cent year-on-year to ₹128 crore, weighed down by higher provisions and a decline in interest and non-interest income. The bank had reported a loss of ₹437 crore in Q2FY26.

Separately, the bank said Sunil Mehta will step down as part-time chairman and director on January 30, after completing his tenure. Arijit Basu has been appointed to the role with effect from January 31, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Basu resigned as chairman and non-executive independent director of HDB Financial Services with immediate effect.

Net interest income (NII) fell 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,562 crore, as the loan book contracted 13 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹3.17 trillion. The wholesale book declined 28 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.12 trillion, with the large corporate portfolio shrinking 40 per cent.

Market highlights from January 23

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses on Friday, ending the session sharply lower amid selling pressure in Adani Group stocks, Eternal and IndiGo.

The BSE Sensex closed at 81,537.7, down 769.67 points or 0.94 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 25,048.65, declining 241.25 points or 0.95 per cent.

On the BSE, Adani Ports, Eternal, IndiGo and Axis Bank were among the top laggards. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL, TCS and ICICI Bank ended the session higher.

All sectoral indices finished in the red. Nifty Realty led the losses, falling 3.34 per cent, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which declined 2.27 per cent.

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closing 1.8 per cent and 1.95 per cent lower, respectively.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 24