BoB Q3FY26 Result: Net profit rises by 4.39%, asset quality strong

State-run Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a 4.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at ₹5,443 crore, helped by lower provisions as net interest margin compression held back core income growth.

On a standalone basis, its net profit grew to ₹5,055 crore as against ₹4,837 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income grew by just 0.1 per cent to ₹11,800 crore despite a nearly 15 per cent growth in advances, as a 0.25 per cent compression in the net interest margin at 2.79 per cent held back the number.

The bank's managing director and chief executive, Debadatta Chand, told reporters that the bank will likely achieve the upper-end of the 11-13 per cent loan growth guidance for FY26 and may also exceed it, and is aiming to widen the Net Interest Margin (NIM) to 2.90 per cent by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

The non-interest income grew 6 per cent to ₹3,600 crore during the reporting quarter. The retail segment led the overall loan growth with a 17.4 per cent jump, including 12.8 per cent in education loans, 12 per cent in personal loans, 16 per cent in home loans and 17.4 per cent in auto loans. Chand said the corporate segment advances grew 8.1 per cent in the reporting quarter, and the bank is likely to exit FY26 with a 10 per cent increase in the segment's advances. It has a pipeline of ₹75,000 crore of loans, which includes ₹45,000 crore of sanctioned advances and over ₹30,000 crore of loans in various stages of sanction, he added.