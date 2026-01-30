Ambuja Cements' Q3 profit declines 90% due to high base, one-offs

Ambuja Cements’ consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26) declined 90.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹204 crore amid a high base effect from Q3 FY25, as well as one-offs and tax credit.

The Adani Group-owned firm had recognised one-time income of ₹826 crore in Q3 FY25, which inflated its profit for that quarter.

On a normalised basis, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) for Q3 FY26 jumped 258 per cent YoY to ₹378 crore. The company also said it reported its highest-ever quarterly volume at 18.9 million tonnes, an increase of 17 per cent YoY.

Higher volumes along with price gains aided Ambuja’s topline. Revenue from operations in Q3 FY26 grew 9.2 per cent YoY to ₹10,277 crore. Revenue for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹9,411 crore but included the one-time income of ₹826 crore. On a normalised basis, Ambuja’s revenue in Q3 FY26 grew 20 per cent YoY, the company said in a release.

The normalised revenue and profit growth was also driven by a higher share of premium sales and, consequently, better margins.

“This has been a decisive and strategically important quarter for Ambuja Cements. We delivered industry-leading performance, growing our volumes at two times the industry average. This was supported by stronger market execution, improved availability across both trade and non-trade channels, and higher base capacity utilisation,” Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Ambuja Cements, said during the earnings call on Friday.

A tax credit of about ₹270 crore in the year-ago quarter, compared to a ₹45 crore outgo, also weighed on profit in the latest quarter.

The company, however, missed the Bloomberg analyst poll’s profit estimate of ₹733.71 crore but topped the revenue estimate of ₹10,146.74 crore.

The company’s expenses in Q3 FY26 increased 18.72 per cent YoY to ₹9,941.46 crore, driven by a 26.49 per cent rise in power and fuel costs and a 15.6 per cent increase in freight and forwarding expenses. Depreciation and amortisation expenses also surged 58 per cent YoY.

“We are now working to fix some of the specific issues on cost, importantly power cost, share of green power, fuel efficiency, improvement of waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) and alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR), and logistics cost. This is part of the blueprint to achieve the targeted cost of ₹3,650 per metric tonne by March 2028,” Bahety said.

Ambuja’s realisations in Q3 FY26 improved by ₹5 per bag YoY. The share of premium cement in trade sales, compared to Q2 FY26, was sustained at 35 per cent, while premium cement volumes grew 31 per cent YoY.

“Our actions on premiumisation and mix improvement helped us capture significantly higher market share and better realisation than peers, thereby reinforcing our leadership position. The operating environment remained favourable throughout the quarter. Cement demand growth was driven by infrastructure activity, sustained housing demand and a recovery in rural construction after a favourable monsoon,” Bahety added.

For the first nine months of FY26 (9M FY26), the company’s revenue stood at ₹29,740 crore, up 27 per cent YoY, while profit stood at ₹2,804.6 crore, down 14.43 per cent YoY. Cement sales volumes during the period stood at 53.8 million tonnes, up 19 per cent YoY.

During Q3 FY26, Ambuja received approval for two separate schemes of amalgamation from its board of directors to merge ACC and Orient Cement, paving the way for a pan-India cement powerhouse and a simplified corporate structure.

Ambuja’s cement capacity as of Q3 FY26 stood at 109 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It aims to reach 115 mtpa by March 2026. Annual capex is expected to be around ₹10,000 crore — ₹8,000 crore towards growth and ₹2,000 crore towards efficiency. The company has spent around ₹6,000 crore on capex in 9M FY26.

In comparison, peer UltraTech Cement reported volumes of 38.87 million tonnes, up 15 per cent YoY. Nuvoco Vistas Corp reported a 7 per cent rise in volumes to 5 million tonnes, while Dalmia Bharat reported volumes of 7.3 million tonnes, up 9.5 per cent. JK Cement’s grey cement sales volume stood at 5.32 million tonnes, up 22 per cent YoY.

Sequentially, Ambuja’s revenue rose 12 per cent, while reported profit declined 88.5 per cent.

The results were announced during market hours on Friday. Ambuja’s shares fell 4.8 per cent to close at ₹510.20 on the BSE.