Reliance Infra Q4: Net profit rises to ₹4,387.08 cr, income down 12%

Reliance Infrastructure has posted a net profit of ₹4,387.08 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25). The conglomerate had reported a loss of ₹220 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the income from operations declined by 12 per cent to ₹4,108.01 crore in the quarter under review. It had reported ₹4,685.96 crore in income from operations in the same quarter last year.

In Q4 FY25, the company’s consolidated EBITDA, after adjusting for an exceptional income of ₹514 crore, stood at ₹8,876 crore. This marks a sharp increase of approximately 681 per cent quarter-on-quarter compared to ₹1,136 crore in Q3 FY25.

Additionally, consolidated net worth increased by ₹5,859 crore to ₹14,287 crore as of 31 March 2025, from ₹8,428 crore as of 31 March 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 70 per cent.

For the full financial year FY25, the company recorded consolidated operating income of ₹23,592 crore, a 7 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹22,067 crore in FY24.

Consolidated EBITDA, adjusted for an exceptional income of ₹1,100 crore, rose to ₹12,288 crore in FY25, up by approximately 154 per cent year-on-year compared to ₹4,842 crore in FY24.

The consolidated PAT for FY25 stood at ₹4,938 crore, compared to a loss of ₹1,609 crore in FY24.

As of 31 March 2025, the company’s standalone net debt from banks and financial institutions was zero, reflecting a reduction of approximately ₹3,300 crore in FY25.

The consolidated external net debt-to-equity ratio also improved substantially to around 0.28 times as of 31 March 2025, down from approximately 0.78 times as of 31 March 2024.

During Q4 FY25, Reliance Infra's Delhi discoms added over 44,549 new households, taking the total number of connected households to approximately 5.22 million.

Transmission and distribution (T&D) losses in Delhi discoms fell below 7 per cent on a rolling basis, driven by enhanced operational efficiency. The Delhi discoms also successfully met a combined peak electricity demand of 3,623 MW during the quarter under review.

Both BSES Delhi discoms received the highest ‘A+’ rating from REC Ltd in the Consumer Service Rating of Discoms (CSRD) for FY24.

In Mumbai, the weekday ridership of Reliance Infra's Metro One reached the milestone of 500,000 riders in Q4 FY25, supported by an impressive train availability and punctuality rate of 99.99 per cent.