Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IFCI, Reliance Infrastructure soar up to 13% on heavy volumes

IFCI, Reliance Infrastructure soar up to 13% on heavy volumes

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure rallied 10% to ₹ 313 on media reports of Reliance Defence ties up with Rheinmetall to supply ammunition, explosives

stock market, market, stock brokers

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of IFCI and Reliance Infrastructure have soared by up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two weeks, the stock price of these companies has zoomed 48 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.
 
Among the individual stocks, the market price of state-owned financial institutions rallied 13 per cent to ₹ 56.25, on the back of over six-fold jump in average trading volumes. At 01:53 PM, the stock was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹ 55.40, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 83.43 million equity shares representing 3 per cent of the total equity of IFCI have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 
The movement in volume in securities of the company is completely market-driven, and the company is in no way connected with the same, IFCI said on May 19, 2025, in clarification on the increase in volume. 
 
On May 15, 2025, the Board had approved the audited financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2025, and the same were submitted to the stock exchange(s). Further, there is no event, information or announcement, which, in our opinion, has a bearing on the price/volume behaviour of the company's securities and is not disclosed to the exchanges, IFCI said.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric up 7% as board approves ₹1700-cr fundraise via NCDs and others

Reliance Power

Reliance Power share skyrockets 19% amid heavy volumes; more details here

deposit insurance

Life Insurance shares in focus; HDFC Life, Max Financial hit record highs

pharma, tariff

Emcure Pharma hits 10% upper circuit; gains 20% in three days; here's why

share market, stock market

Bondada Engineering shares soar 10% on ₹9,000 crore solar project win

 
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure rallied 10 per cent to ₹ 313 on media reports of Reliance Defence tying up with Rheinmetall to supply ammunition, explosives. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 19.57 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
The BSE said the Exchange has sought clarification from Reliance Infrastructure on May 23, 2025, with reference to news that appeared in https://www.business-standard.com. 
 
According to a report, Reliance Defence, promoted by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, has partnered with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG to produce ammunition in Maharashtra’s Ratanagiri. As part of the agreement, Reliance Defence will supply the explosives and propellants for medium and large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall. 
 
This is the third such partnership for Reliance Defence, following its deals with France’s Dassault Aviation and Thales Group.  CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
   

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex power ahead 1%; Market breadth favours bulls; Eternal, JioFin rally

Upcoming IPOs

IPO calendar: 8 new issues, 4 listings to ignite primary markets next week

Premiummarkets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Breakout stocks! Max Financial, Hitachi, Solar Inds may rally up to 23%

PremiumUpcoming IPO

Secondary market rally triggers IPO market revival hopes, say analysts

pills, pharma

What drove Indoco Remedies share price 6% higher today? Top details inside

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Reliance Infrastructure IFCI MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights stock market investing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon