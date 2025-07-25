SAIL Q1FY26 result: Profit soars 810% YoY to ₹744.6 cr, down 40% QoQ

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday reported a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), marking a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the same period last year.

“SAIL’s Q1FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in the domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties,” said Amarendu Prakash, chairman and managing director.

The percentage increase, however, was also aided by a sizeable exceptional item booking of ₹311.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

SAIL's revenue from operations stood at ₹25,921.8 crore for Q1 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined by 12 per cent sequentially from ₹29,316.1 crore in the previous quarter. On a sequential basis, profit fell from ₹1,251 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25).