Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SAIL Q1FY26 result: Profit soars 810% YoY to ₹744.6 cr, down 40% QoQ

SAIL Q1FY26 result: Profit soars 810% YoY to ₹744.6 cr, down 40% QoQ

The increase in profit was also aided by a sizeable exceptional item booking of ₹311.76 crore in the year-ago quarter

SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant, Bokaro Steel Plant
Image: X@SAILBSL2
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday reported a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), marking a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the same period last year.
 
“SAIL’s Q1FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in the domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties,” said Amarendu Prakash, chairman and managing director.
 
The percentage increase, however, was also aided by a sizeable exceptional item booking of ₹311.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
On a sequential basis, profit fell from ₹1,251 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). 
SAIL's revenue from operations stood at ₹25,921.8 crore for Q1 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined by 12 per cent sequentially from ₹29,316.1 crore in the previous quarter.
 
On the expenditure front, SAIL spent ₹25,189.19 crore, up 5.5% from ₹23,871.60 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
"Even amidst fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from government, we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel consuming sectors. Our cost optimisation measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey," Prakash added
 
Shares of SAIL closed at ₹130.65 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
 

SAIL Q1 FY26 result highlights

  • Revenue from operations: ₹25,921.76 crore
  • Profit: ₹744.58 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹1.8 (basic and diluted)
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cipla Q1 net profit up 10%, driven by consumer health and generics

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1 profit rises 6% to ₹305 crore in FY26

Indian homebuilder Sobha's Q1 profit up 125% on premium housing demand

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 30% to Rs 2,789 cr

Schaeffler India Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 14% to ₹294 crore

Topics :SAILQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story