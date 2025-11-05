Embassy REIT profit drops 84% in Q2FY26 even as revenue rises 13%

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹232.18 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26), down 84 per cent from ₹1,530.36 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit was up 49 per cent from ₹155.17 crore in the previous quarter.

The sharp fall in profit compared to last year was largely due to a one-off deferred tax credit of about ₹1,420 crore recorded in Q2FY25.

How did Embassy REIT perform on revenue and income?

Revenue from operations for Q2FY26 rose 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,124 crore, while net operating income increased 15 per cent to ₹927 crore, indicating continued resilience in leasing activity and rent escalations across markets.

The company declared a record quarterly distribution of ₹617 crore, or ₹6.51 per unit, up 12 per cent from a year ago. "The distribution of ₹6.51 per unit comprises ₹0.66 per unit as interest payment, ₹1.97 per unit as dividend, and the balance ₹3.88 per unit as repayment of debt," the firm said in a BSE filing. How strong was leasing activity during Q2FY26? Operationally, Embassy REIT leased 1.5 million square feet (msf) of office space across 20 deals during the quarter, including 1 msf of new leases, 0.4 msf of renewals, and 64,000 square feet of pre-leases in Chennai. Portfolio occupancy rose to 93 per cent by value, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai markets showing strong traction, the company said.