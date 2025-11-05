P&G Health Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to Rs 89 crore, sales up 3%

Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) saw its net profit rise 8 per cent in the July–September quarter to Rs 89 crore, while sales increased 3 per cent to Rs 319 crore.

The company said sales in the quarter ended September were supported by strong brand fundamentals and positive consumer response to new innovations.

Balanced growth across top and bottom line

Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India, said in a statement:

“We are pleased with the sustained growth momentum after a strong start to FY2025–26, with balanced growth across both top line and bottom line for the second consecutive quarter.”