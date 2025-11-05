Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / P&G Health Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to Rs 89 crore, sales up 3%

The healthcare arm of Procter & Gamble reports steady second-quarter growth driven by brand strength, new product launches, and supply chain gains

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
The company said sales in the quarter ended September were supported by strong brand fundamentals and positive consumer response to new innovations. Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) saw its net profit rise 8 per cent in the July–September quarter to Rs 89 crore, while sales increased 3 per cent to Rs 319 crore.
 
The company said sales in the quarter ended September were supported by strong brand fundamentals and positive consumer response to new innovations.
 
Balanced growth across top and bottom line
 
Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India, said in a statement:
 
“We are pleased with the sustained growth momentum after a strong start to FY2025–26, with balanced growth across both top line and bottom line for the second consecutive quarter.”
 
Innovation and consumer engagement drive momentum
 
He added: “This is driven by strategic efforts across the value chain, including a strategic consumer communication initiative on Evion and Seven Seas, and the introduction of new products like the Livogen Iron Gummies and Neurobion Nerve Pain Relief Cream, among others.
 
Further, we continue to strengthen our supply chain capabilities, ensuring we address the evolving needs of our consumers, customers, and healthcare professionals through superior brand building, go-to-market initiatives, and innovations backed by science.”
 

Topics :Company ResultsP&GQ2 results

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

