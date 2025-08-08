Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII remains flat

SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII remains flat

The bank's asset quality improved, with net non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to ₹19,908.42 crore in Q1 FY26, down 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹21,554.69 crore in Q1 FY25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21,626.64 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise from ₹19,680.80 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 8.5 per cent from ₹19,941.39 crore in Q4 FY25. 
The bank’s asset quality improved, with net non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to ₹19,908.42 crore in Q1 FY26, down 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹21,554.69 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, net NPAs rose marginally by 1.2 per cent from ₹19,666.92 crore in the previous quarter.  SBI's net interest income (NII) for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹41,072 crore, largely flat compared to ₹41,125 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, NII declined by 4% from ₹42,775 crore reported in Q4 FY25.
   

Topics :sbiQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

