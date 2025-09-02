JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 cr on exceptional item charge

JSW Cement Ltd reported a multi-fold increase in its profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 164.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 8.14 crore for the April-June quarter a year ago, according to the regulatory filing from the company, which is part of the USD 23 billion JSW group firm.

The company has reported an overall loss of Rs 1,366.41 due to exceptional items.

According to the company, pursuant to the shareholders' agreements (SHA) with the investors of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), 16 crore shares have been converted.

"...subsequent to the quarter end, into 23.56 crore equity shares of face value of 10 each at a premium of 132.75 per share and the resultant valuation difference of 1,466.38 crore between the said conversion value has been disclosed as an Exceptional Item, it said. This is the maiden result filing of JSW Cements Ltd, which has been listed on the bourses on August 14, 2025. Revenue from operations of the company was up 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,559.82 crore in the June quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,447.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.