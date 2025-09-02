Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 cr on exceptional item charge

JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 cr on exceptional item charge

The company had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 8.14 crore for the April-June quarter a year ago

Not including this charge, the company's pre-tax profit rose to 1.65 billion rupees from 81.4 million rupees a year earlier.
JSW Cement Ltd reported a multi-fold increase in its profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 164.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.
 
The company has reported an overall loss of Rs 1,366.41 due to exceptional items.
 
According to the company, pursuant to the shareholders' agreements (SHA) with the investors of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), 16 crore shares have been converted.
 
"...subsequent to the quarter end, into 23.56 crore equity shares of face value of 10 each at a premium of 132.75 per share and the resultant valuation difference of 1,466.38 crore between the said conversion value has been disclosed as an Exceptional Item, it said.
 
This is the maiden result filing of JSW Cements Ltd, which has been listed on the bourses on August 14, 2025.
 
Revenue from operations of the company was up 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,559.82 crore in the June quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,447.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
Total expenses of the company were at Rs 1,417.26 crore, down 1 per cent in the June quarter.
 
JSW Cement's total income, which includes other income, in the June quarter was up 7.5 per cent to Rs 1,581.87 crore.
 
The company currently has a capacity of 20 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).
 
Shares of JSW Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 153.65 on BSE, up 1.29 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

