Suzlon Energy's Q3 results: Net profit increases 15% to ₹445 crore

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday posted a 15 per cent jump in net profit at ₹445 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, as against a net profit of ₹387 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total income of the company also jumped 41 per cent to ₹4,258 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against ₹3,002 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s closing order book of 6.4 gigawatt (Gw) stands higher than the opening orderbook for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years, in what reflects the demand for its solutions and the effectiveness of execution, it said in a statement.

“Our balanced engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) strategy – targeting around 50 per cent share of the EPC business by 2028 is progressing steadily, with the EPC share increasing from 20 per cent to 27 per cent this quarter,” said J P Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group. The company said the December quarter marks a milestone in Suzlon’s growth journey, with highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 megawatt in India resulting in strong upswing across all financial metrics. “Driven by strong fundamentals, rising Commercial & Industrial (C&I) demand, and a market shift towards Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) tenders, our accelerated execution ramp-up is translating into robust operating performance," chief financial officer Rahul Jain said.