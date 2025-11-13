Tata Motors Q2FY26 results: Swings to ₹867 crore loss, revenue up 6%

Newly-listed Tata Motors (TMCV) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹867 crore for the second quarter of the finacial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), reversing from a profit of ₹498 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the automaker swung to loss from ₹1,397 crore profit in Q1FY26.

The company attributed the loss to mark-to-market losses of about ₹2,000 crore arising from its recently listed investments in Tata Capital. This led to a profit before tax (before exceptional items) of ₹600 crore loss and a net loss of ₹900 crore for the quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18,491 crore during the quarter from ₹17,402 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 8 per cent from ₹17,192 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.