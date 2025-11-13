Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit up 25% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue jumps 45%

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,369 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong festive season sales. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,100 crore in the same quarter last year.
The automaker, which manufactures Royal Enfield motorcycles and commercial vehicles, reported its strongest quarterly performance with revenue from operations surging 45 per cent to ₹6,172 crore from ₹4,263 crore in Q2FY25.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 39 per cent to ₹1,512 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 24.5 per cent.
Eicher Motors’ total vehicle sales rose sharply in the second quarter, driven by strong performance across both its divisions. Royal Enfield sold 327,067 motorcycles during the quarter, up 45 per cent Y-o-Y from 225,317 units. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded sales of 21,901 units, compared with 20,774 in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.
“This has been a truly encouraging quarter for Eicher Motors, as we recorded strong performance across the board for both Royal Enfield and VECV. At Royal Enfield, we have continued to deliver steady growth in volumes while further strengthening our growth story quarter after quarter. We witnessed an outstanding festive season, achieving record sales of 249,000 units," said B Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors and chief executive officer of Royal Enfield.
He further stated that motorcycles under 350cc witnessed strong demand following the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) for the segment.
Adding to it, Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV and vice chairman of Eicher Motors, said, “VECV delivered a solid performance in Q2FY26, growing by 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y and registering our best ever second quarter in terms of truck and bus deliveries".
He further stated that the spare parts sales grew 11.8 per cent sequentially on the back of an expanding dealer network.
Eicher Motors Q2 highlights
Revenue: ₹6,172 crore
Profit: ₹1,369 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹49.93 (basic) and ₹49.85 (diluted)
