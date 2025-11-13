Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit up 25% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue jumps 45%

Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,369 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong festive season sales. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,100 crore in the same quarter last year.

The automaker, which manufactures Royal Enfield motorcycles and commercial vehicles, reported its strongest quarterly performance with revenue from operations surging 45 per cent to ₹6,172 crore from ₹4,263 crore in Q2FY25.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 39 per cent to ₹1,512 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 24.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Q2 profit rises 7% to ₹756 crore, declares dividend Eicher Motors Q2 sales Eicher Motors’ total vehicle sales rose sharply in the second quarter, driven by strong performance across both its divisions. Royal Enfield sold 327,067 motorcycles during the quarter, up 45 per cent Y-o-Y from 225,317 units. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded sales of 21,901 units, compared with 20,774 in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. “This has been a truly encouraging quarter for Eicher Motors , as we recorded strong performance across the board for both Royal Enfield and VECV. At Royal Enfield, we have continued to deliver steady growth in volumes while further strengthening our growth story quarter after quarter. We witnessed an outstanding festive season, achieving record sales of 249,000 units," said B Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors and chief executive officer of Royal Enfield.