Axiscades Q2 results: Net profit doubles to ₹23 cr on revenue growth

Axiscades on Thursday reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23 crore in the September quarter, backed by revenue growth.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to Rs 299 crore from Rs 265 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

For April-September of the first half of FY26, the company reported a revenue of Rs 543 crore.

The company's Founder Chairman & MD, Sampath Ravinarayanan, said, "We are targeting over 40 per cent year-on-year growth in our core business areas for FY26 and FY27, with acceleration to over 70 per cent projected for FY28 through FY30." Defence revenue increased by 37 per cent, aerospace revenue grew by 16 per cent, whereas ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence) revenue declined marginally compared to Q2 FY25.