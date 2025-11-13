Cupid Q2FY26 results: Net profit surges over two-fold to ₹24 crore

Healthcare products manufacturer Cupid Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 10 crore in the July-September quarter of last year.

Total income increased to Rs 90 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"With capacity expansion and smarter procurement, we are removing execution bottlenecks and building a durable growth engine. We remain on track for our Rs 335 cr topline in FY26 and will reassess guidance during H2 in light of the constructive developments across our portfolio," Cupid Chairman and MD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya noted.