Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Prestige Estates Q2 results: Net profit surges 95% to ₹457.4 crore

Prestige Estates Q2 results: Net profit surges 95% to ₹457.4 crore

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the company has achieved steady financial and operational performance

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
Prestige Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a 95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 457.4 crore for the latest September quarter on higher income and lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 234.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,697.8 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 2,423.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the company has achieved steady financial and operational performance.

"The first half of FY26 has been particularly encouraging, with robust sales momentum and strong cash flows underscoring the enduring trust that homebuyers and investors place in the Prestige brand. Our focus remains on timely delivery, prudent capital allocation, and expanding our footprint across key growth markets," he said.

With a healthy launch pipeline ahead, Razack said the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through the remainder of the year.

Prestige Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use developments.

Over the last three decades, the Group has completed over 200 million square feet of developable area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, Apollo Tyres among 696

Ashok Leyland Q2 profit hits record ₹820 cr, plans ₹10k-cr battery unit

Tata Steel net profit jumps 272% in Q2 on higher sales, cost control

SpiceJet Q2 loss widens 36% on rupee fall, grounded planes, restrictions

Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit jumps 43% to ₹993 cr, dividend declared

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsPrestige Estates

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story