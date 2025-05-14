Tata Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹1,306.09 cr, revenue up 8%

In FY25, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹5,197 crore and an EBITDA of ₹14,468 crore. It achieved its highest-ever revenue of ₹64,502 crore, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Underlying EBITDA also rose by 10 per cent YoY to ₹15,261 crore.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business delivered a strong performance, with PAT increasing by 50 per cent to ₹616 crore in Q4 FY25 and registering a full-year PAT growth of 37 per cent over the previous year.

The Odisha discoms business recorded exceptional growth, with PAT rising by 207 per cent to ₹275 crore in Q4 FY25 and achieving a full-year PAT of ₹439 crore—an increase of 43 per cent compared to the previous year.

The renewables segment also saw robust gains, with PAT increased by 62 per cent to ₹469 crore in Q4 FY25 and by 48 per cent to ₹1,256 crore for the full year.

The company maintained its lead in the rooftop solar segment, crossing a significant milestone with ₹100 crore PAT in Q4 FY25 and ₹209 crore in FY25.

The company's manufacturing segment emerged as a major growth contributor during the year. TP Solar reported a PAT of ₹422 crore for FY25 and generated revenue of ₹5,337 crore, with an annual production of 3,291 MW of solar modules and 846 MW of solar cells.

Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) reported net profit of ₹1,306.09 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a 24.91 per cent increase from its last year's Q4 results.The company's revneue from operations grew by 7.88 per cent to ₹17,095.88 crore, it had reported a revenue of ₹15,846.58 crore during last year's fourth quarter.The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.TPCL's renewable energy accounted for 89 per cent of capacity additions in India during financial year 2024-25.The company's total installed capacity in India currently stands at 475 Gigawatt (GW), out of total installed capacity 247 GW are thermal power sources.The company added around 13.2 GW power capacity in Q4FY25, while about 33.4 GW were added in financial year 2024-25.The company reported a total income of ₹17,446.95 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, it grew by 5.97 per cent from last years Q4 total income of ₹16,463.94 crore.Similarly, the company's expenses increased by 3.11 per cent to ₹16,179.77 crore, from last year's expenses of ₹15,691.24 crore during the fourth quarter.