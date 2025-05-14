Eicher Motors Q4: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,125 crore; dividend declared

India's Eicher Motors, which makes the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹1,125 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on a standalone basis. This marks a 14.4 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit from ₹983 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter that ended on December 31, standalone net profit rose marginally by 6.5 per cent from ₹1,056 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations grew by 21.8 per cent to ₹5,023 crore Y-o-Y from ₹4,121 crore and quarter-on-quarter by nearly 4 per cent from ₹4,831 crore.

Eicher Motors financial year results

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, Eicher Motors saw 14.1 per cent rise in net profit to ₹4,279 crore, compared to ₹3,749 crore reported at the end of FY24. Standalone revenue from operations at the end of the financial year stood at ₹18,146.5 crore, registering a 14.6 per cent rise compared to ₹15,827 crore reported at the end of last year.

Eicher Motors announces dividend

A final dividend of ₹70 per equity share of face value ₹1 for FY25 has been recommended, subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid or dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders' approval.