Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eicher Motors Q4: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,125 crore; dividend declared

Eicher Motors Q4: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,125 crore; dividend declared

Eicher Motors Q4 FY25 result: Company board recommended a final dividend of ₹70 per equity share of face value ₹1 for FY25

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,
Eicher Motors posts 14.4% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Eicher Motors, which makes the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹1,125 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on a standalone basis. This marks a 14.4 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit from ₹983 crore.
 
Compared to the previous quarter that ended on December 31, standalone net profit rose marginally by 6.5 per cent from ₹1,056 crore.
 
Standalone revenue from operations grew by 21.8 per cent to ₹5,023 crore Y-o-Y from ₹4,121 crore and quarter-on-quarter by nearly 4 per cent from ₹4,831 crore.
 

Eicher Motors Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹5,023 crore, up 22 per cent
Net profit: ₹1,125 crore, up 14.4 per cent
Earning per share (EPS): ₹41.04 (basic) ₹40.95 (diluted)

Also Read

Stocks to watch today, May 14: Tata Motors, HAL, Eicher, Lupin, Airtel

Eicher Motors hits new high on healthy outlook; stock surges 11% in 5 days

Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries tank upto 6% on Trump's 25% auto tariff

Stocks to watch, Mar 3: Auto stocks, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, ACME Solar

VECV opens new manufacturing unit in Bhopal, begins Eicher Pro X deliveries

 

Eicher Motors financial year results

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, Eicher Motors saw 14.1 per cent rise in net profit to ₹4,279 crore, compared to ₹3,749 crore reported at the end of FY24. Standalone revenue from operations at the end of the financial year stood at ₹18,146.5 crore, registering a 14.6 per cent rise compared to ₹15,827 crore reported at the end of last year.
 
Revenue: ₹18,146.5 crore, up 14 per cent
Net profit: ₹4,279 crore, up 14.6 per cent
EPS: ₹156.15 (basic), ₹155.80 (diluted)
 

Eicher Motors announces dividend

A final dividend of ₹70 per equity share of face value ₹1 for FY25 has been recommended, subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid or dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders' approval.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q4 results LIVE news updates: Aditya Birla Real Estate registers net loss of ₹131 crore

IPO-bound Tata Capital Q4 profit grows 31% to ₹1,000 cr, revenue up 50%

HAL Q4 result: Net profit dips 7.7% to ₹3,977 crore, revenue drops 7.2%

Manali Petrochemicals Q4 result: PAT doubles to ₹10.8 cr, income at ₹921 cr

KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit sees over 2-fold jump to Rs 104 cr

Topics :Eicher MotorsQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story