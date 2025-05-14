V-Guard Q4 results: Net profit rises 19.6% to Rs 91 cr, revenue up 14%

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.13 crore during the March quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 76.17 crore in the January-March period in the last fiscal year, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

V-Guard's revenue from operations was up 14.54 per cent to Rs 1,538.08 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,342.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of V-Guard in the forth quarter of the previous fiscal year were up 14.22 per cent to Rs 1,424.36 crore.

V-Guard's total income, which includes other incomes, was up 14.46 per cent at Rs 1,542.58 crore in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, V-Guard's net profit was up 21.8 per cent to Rs 313.72 crore, from Rs 257.58 crore a year before.

In FY25, V-Guard's total consolidated income rose 14.47 per cent to Rs 5,598.71 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said business has delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter with good growth in both revenue and profitability.

"Gross margins further improved on a YoY basis. Supported by strong cash flows, we have pre-closed the entire term loan related to Sunflame acquisition and are back to being a debt-free company," he said.

On the outlook, Chittilappilly said, "Having ended the financial year on a positive note, we look forward to the upcoming financial year with optimism and some exciting product launches in the pipeline." Shares of V-Guard Industries Ltd settled at Rs 376.90 on the BSE, marginally down 0.59 per cent from the previous close.