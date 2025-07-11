Other companies announcing their results include Aditya Birla Money, industrial gearmaker Elecon Engineering, drone manufacturer Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, and agri-biotech firm Nath Bio-Genes.
TCS Q1 steady but muted results
TCS, India’s largest IT services provider, delivered a steady but muted performance in the first quarter of FY26
. Net profit rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12,760 crore, surpassing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹12,253 crore. However, revenue missed expectations, growing just 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y in reported terms to ₹63,437 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue declined 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y, attributed to the lingering impact of weak discretionary tech spending. While management remains optimistic, it acknowledged that achieving high single-digit growth for FY26 will be challenging.
Tata Elxsi Q1 highlights
Tata Elxsi reported a 22 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26
, down to ₹144.37 crore from ₹184.08 crore in Q1 FY25. The company cited macroeconomic uncertainties and sector-specific issues that weighed on R&D spending and decision-making cycles across markets. "The company has demonstrated resilience in protecting business in our largest vertical, executing on large deal wins across key verticals to create sustained revenue streams, and expanding our relationships with our customers," CEO and MD Manoj Raghavan said.
Ireda sees drop in profit, surge in revenue
Ireda’s Q1 FY26 results
showed a 35.6 per cent Y-o-Y fall in consolidated net profit to ₹246.88 crore, compared to ₹383.70 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the profit decline, revenue from operations grew strongly, up 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,947.60 crore. CMD Pradip Kumar Das emphasised the agency’s continued strategic growth, citing the expansion of its loan book and net worth as signs of robust operational performance.
Market overview July 11
Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, July 10, as investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of clarity on US tariff policies and the start of the Q1 FY26 earnings season. The BSE Sensex declined by 345.8 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 83,190.28, while the Nifty50 dropped 120.85 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 25,355.25. IT stocks remained under pressure throughout the session.
Today, July 11, markets are expected to open on a weak note. As of 7:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 127 points or 0.5 per cent at 25,285, signalling a negative start.
Global markets, in contrast, recorded all-time highs, led by strong gains in tech stocks. The Nasdaq closed at a record 20,630.66, up 19 points, while the S&P 500 settled at 6,280.46, rising 17 points or 0.27 per cent. Nvidia led the rally on Wall Street.
On the final trading day of the week, domestic markets are likely to be influenced by a combination of factors, including India-US trade negotiations, US President Donald Trump's proposed 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, Q1 earnings from TCS, institutional investment flows, primary market activity, and mixed global cues.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 11
- Aagam Capital Ltd
- Amal Ltd
- Astonea Labs Ltd
- Aditya Birla Money Ltd
- Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart)
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd
- Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
- Emerald Finance Ltd
- Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd
- Monotype India Ltd
- Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd
- Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
- Superhouse Ltd
- Swarna Securities Ltd