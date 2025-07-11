Market overview July 11

Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, July 10, as investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of clarity on US tariff policies and the start of the Q1 FY26 earnings season. The BSE Sensex declined by 345.8 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 83,190.28, while the Nifty50 dropped 120.85 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 25,355.25. IT stocks remained under pressure throughout the session.

Today, July 11, markets are expected to open on a weak note. As of 7:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 127 points or 0.5 per cent at 25,285, signalling a negative start.